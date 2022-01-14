CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.