Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 4.1%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 22,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,231,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.
The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
