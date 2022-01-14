Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 4.1%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 22,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,231,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 231,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

