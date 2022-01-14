Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Up 4.1%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. 22,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,231,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 6.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,884 shares of company stock valued at $837,330 over the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 79,482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

