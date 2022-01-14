Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

