Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE CDR opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

