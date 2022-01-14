CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 70.7% in December

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CEOS opened at $0.10 on Friday. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About CeCors
