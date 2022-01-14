CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 70.7% in December

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CEOS opened at $0.10 on Friday. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

