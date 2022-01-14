CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CDK Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CDK Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 52.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

