CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.17 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.