Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

