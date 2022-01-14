Cathy Pitt Purchases 894 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,613.98).

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 132.55 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.20. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.75 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £580.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.