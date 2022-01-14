Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

