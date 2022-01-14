Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.00. Canoo shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 5,328 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

