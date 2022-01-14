Canoe EIT Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

ENDTF opened at C$10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$7.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

