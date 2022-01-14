Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.82.
About Cannabis Sativa
Featured Article: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.