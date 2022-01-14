Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

