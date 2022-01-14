Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,417 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 362,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

