Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 2,068 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

