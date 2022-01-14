Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after buying an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of VNO opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

