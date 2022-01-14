Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Burlington Stores by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $239.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $298.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $233.66 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

