Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after buying an additional 471,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after buying an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

