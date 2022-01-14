Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 87 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.21.

Shares of FNV opened at $131.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average of $141.78. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

