Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill Sells 5,370 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

CWB stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,725. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

CWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

