Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$69.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.38.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$62.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$53.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$63.01. The company has a market cap of C$74.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,706,671.35. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,562,937.47. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

