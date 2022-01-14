Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

