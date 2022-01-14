Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $58,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

