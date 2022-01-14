Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,167,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

