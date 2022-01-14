Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.42% of Canada Goose worth $55,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

