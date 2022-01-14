Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$12.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.50.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$20.98 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

