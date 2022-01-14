Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $36.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 258.92% from the company’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.35.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

