Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.42). The firm has a market cap of £195.98 million and a PE ratio of 310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.33.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

