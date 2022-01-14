Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

