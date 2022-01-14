Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCBS. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

