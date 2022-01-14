Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 88.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.