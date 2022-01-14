Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $72.39 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $81.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

