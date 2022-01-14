Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $170.16 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

