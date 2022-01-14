California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

Get California Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE:CRC opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,163,685 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.