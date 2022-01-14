Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Caladrius Biosciences news, Director Steven S. Myers acquired 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CLBS opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.