Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.05) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230 ($3.12).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 187.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 211 ($2.86). The company has a market cap of £966.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.65.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.58), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($248,109.00).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

