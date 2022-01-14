C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Trading Down 1.6%

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 1,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

C.P. Pokphand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

