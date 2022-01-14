Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $424.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

