Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,478.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $110.02. 11,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,324. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.