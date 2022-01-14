Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 9,776 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. 14,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $58.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.44%.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.