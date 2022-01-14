Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 16,401 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in City were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in City by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in City by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in City by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

City stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. City Holding has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

