Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,458. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

