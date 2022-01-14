Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.12. 36,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.