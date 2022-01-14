Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $31.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $31,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,149. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

