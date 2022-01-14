Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,116. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

