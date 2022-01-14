Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to Sector Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.08.

NYSE:BEP opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

