Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,659. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $974.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

