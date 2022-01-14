Brokers Set Expectations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.85. The firm had revenue of C$7.02 million during the quarter.

