Brokers Offer Predictions for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

